Congress Approves Waiver For Defense Secretary Nominee

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- Lawmakers agreed in bipartisan votes on Thursday to grant a waiver allowing Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as the nation's first Black defense secretary, moving ahead despite complaints that it could undermine civilian control of the military. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 326-78 to pass H.R. 335, granting an exception to the mandated seven-year cooling off period for former military officers to be eligible to serve in the top civilian role at the Department of Defense, followed by a 69-27 Senate vote later in the day. Austin retired from the Army in 2016. Austin still requires a final confirmation vote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS