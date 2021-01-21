​​​​​​​BREAKING: Slaughter Designated Acting FTC Chair

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- Federal Trade Commission Democrat Rebecca Kelly Slaughter will be leading the agency on an acting basis, according to an announcement Thursday. Her designation plugs the gap left by the pending exit of the agency's Republican former chief and the designation of the commission's other Democrat for another job in the Biden administration. President Joseph Biden had been expected to name Slaughter as FTC chair at least on an acting basis after its outgoing chief, Joseph Simons, said earlier this week that he plans to leave Jan. 29. In addition to replacing Simons, who will serve as a commissioner until his departure,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS