Russian Bankers Deny Conspiracy In Spat With Oil Trader

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 4:34 PM GMT) -- Senior staff at a Russian bank have denied allegations in a lawsuit filed in London that they were part of a conspiracy to bring down a commodities trading company by wrongfully obtaining freezing orders to sabotage the business. Integral Petroleum SA has accused three employees of Bank GPB International SA's Moscow branch of misusing confidential information in a campaign to incapacitate its business. But the three GPB Moscow vice presidents — Ivan Dun, Oleg Predtechensky and manager Vadim Linchevsky — said in a Jan. 20 defense, which has just been made public, that they were involved with the company to facilitate repayment of...

