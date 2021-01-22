UniCredit Sues Euronav For $26M Over Missing Oil Shipment

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 6:08 PM GMT) -- Unicredit Bank AG is suing the owners of a ship for more than $26.3 million in the High Court after thousands of metric tons of oil disappeared after arriving in a United Arab Emirates port. Unicredit provided a line of credit to Gulf Petrochem FZC (Gulf) so it could purchase the oil from BP and later took over receipt of the cargo. Euronav NV was chartered to take the 101,809 metric tons of oil from Rotterdam, Holland, to Fujairah but the shipment was "misdelivered," according to the Jan. 15 particulars of claim. The lender says it does not know the full...

