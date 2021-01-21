Biden Names Allison Herren Lee Acting SEC Chair

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:32 PM EST) -- Allison Herren Lee, one of two Democratic commissioners on the now-split U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will serve as acting chairman of the securities regulator while President Joe Biden's pick to lead the agency awaits Senate confirmation, the agency said Thursday. Appointed by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2019, Lee worked at the SEC in various roles from 2005 to 2018, including as senior counsel to the enforcement division's complex financial instruments unit and, from 2013 to 2015, as counsel to Commissioner Kara Stein, whose seat she later filled. "It's an honor to continue my service...

