Aides Score $1.4M Deal In FLSA Suit Against Home Care Org.

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- A Maryland nonprofit that provides home health care services to people with disabilities and special needs is set to pay about $1.38 million to caregivers who alleged that the organization didn't provide overtime wages, after a Maryland federal judge gave an initial signoff on the deal Thursday. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher granted a joint request for preliminary settlement approval by Fidelity Resources Inc. and its employees. The judge agreed with the parties' filing that the deal was adequate and would prevent further costly litigation. "Both parties agree that given the circumstances of this case, it is a fair and...

