4th Circ. Says Woman Was Illegally Denied Disability Benefits

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday reversed a lower court's decision in favor of the Social Security Administration's denial of disability benefits to a woman, ruling that an administrative law judge didn't follow the right legal steps in determining she could return to work. A three-judge panel reversed a South Carolina federal court's ruling that supported the ALJ's decision to deny Lakenisha Dowling's disability benefits. The appeals judges sent Dowling's request for disability benefits back to the ALJ for him to reconsider it according to the right federal guidelines for determining whether someone is too ill to return to work. In the...

