PTAB Offers Clarity On Real Parties In Interest In IPRs

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- A petitioner in Leahy-Smith America Invents Act proceedings must identify any privy or real party in interest, or RPI, who may benefit from the outcome. Since the creation of AIA trials in 2011, parties have frequently debated what constitutes an RPI or privy and when one must be identified. On Dec. 4, 2020, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board addressed these issues in two precedential decisions: SharkNinja Operating LLC v. iRobot Corp. and RPX Corp. v. Applications in Internet Time. Failure to name an RPI is not fatal unless a nonnamed RPI is estopped or otherwise barred. Title 35 of the...

