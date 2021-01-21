4th Circ. Upholds $20M Ponzi Schemer's 20-Year Sentence

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday declined to grant ex-radio host and financial adviser Dawn J. Bennett a new trial following her conviction of running a $20 million Ponzi scheme, finding that a lower court properly sentenced her to 20 years in prison and a $14.3 million forfeiture judgment. In a 19-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously held that the length of the former radio-host's sentence was reasonable and shot down her challenge that a $14.3 million forfeiture judgment was unconstitutionally excessive. The panel also disagreed that the lower court erred when it declined to continue her trial to give her more time...

