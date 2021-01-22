DC Employers Should Prepare For A Broad Noncompete Ban

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the Ban on Non-Compete Agreements Amendment Act of 2020 into law on Jan 11. Bowser's decision means that the noncompete ban will become law if it survives the mandatory 30-day congressional review process that applies to all District of Columbia acts under the Home Rule Act. If the noncompete ban becomes law, D.C. will become one of several jurisdictions — e.g., Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, California and Washington — that have statutorily limited the scope and enforceability of noncompete agreements. The D.C. ban is significantly more aggressive than measures other states have undertaken in recent years to...

