Prevail Investors Want Records From $1B Eli Lilly Deal

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- Two Prevail Therapeutics investors filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court Thursday seeking company records to investigate possible mismanagement in connection with the disease treatment researcher's roughly $1 billion sale to Eli Lilly. Shareholders Joel Sutherland and Philip J. Rosen asked to inspect Prevail Therapeutics Inc.'s books and records to investigate the independence of the company's directors, which the shareholders say appear poised to profit by half a billion dollars in the deal with Eli Lilly and Co. "These directors and officers, for their own non-stockholder-oriented reasons, directed the company away from potentially more lucrative standalone options that would have required...

