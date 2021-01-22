Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ABA Urges Justices To End ​​​'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association renewed its call to end the "Remain in Mexico" program in a U.S. Supreme Court brief, telling the justices that affirming the policy would amount to "trampling" on multiple federal laws and legal ethics.

The program, officially titled the Migrant Protection Protocols, requires asylum-seekers arriving at the southern U.S. border from countries other than Mexico to wait there, participating in their immigration hearings remotely from temporary "tent courts" near the border.

Migrants face danger in the border towns where many have been forced to wait, and they are effectively blocked from accessing legal resources, including U.S. immigration...

