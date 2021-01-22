How Texas Is Rekindling Its Role As Dem Policy Foe

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:48 AM EST) -- Texas officials didn't wait for President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday to indicate they would mount legal challenges to his agenda, bringing back the tradition of the state fiercely challenging policies from a Democratic White House. Within hours of becoming president, Biden signed 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations mostly aimed at dismantling Trump administration policies. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wasted no time in warning the incoming Biden administration his office will challenge "many unconstitutional illegal actions the new administration will take." Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, for his part, congratulated Biden on Wednesday yet also pledged to fight against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS