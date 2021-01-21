Deputy NLRB GC Fired After Refusing To Step Down

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has fired National Labor Relations Board deputy general counsel Alice B. Stock, an agency spokesperson said Thursday, just one day after the president canned the board's top prosecutor who had appointed Stock to the role. Stock was asked Wednesday afternoon to resign by 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to a letter obtained by Law360. In the letter, Stock refused to step down, saying that it "would have been the normal, traditional and legal course" for former NLRB general counsel Peter Robb to serve out the rest of his term, and for her to defer to the general counsel's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS