Yakama Council Says Wine Cos. Ripped Off Chief's Name

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Yakama Nation General Council has hit winemakers and sellers with a suit in Washington federal court, claiming the companies have been illegally using the tribe's name and that of 19th-century tribal chief Kamiakin on wines. The council, which comprises all voting-age members of the federally recognized Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, asked the court for an injunction Thursday to prevent the companies from using "Yakama," the chief's name, "or any other derivative or shortened version of the names on wine or any other alcohol beverage on products they manufacture or sell." Winemakers Sheridan Vineyard and Dineen Vineyards,...

