Senate Confirms Austin As First Black Defense Secretary

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 11:06 AM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Friday approved Gen. Lloyd Austin as the nation's first Black Secretary of Defense in a historic vote, despite concerns that his confirmation could erode the principle of civilian control of the military. Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin is confirmed as the country's first Black Secretary of Defense. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Senators voted 93-2 to confirm Austin, who had retired from the U.S. Army less than five years ago in 2016, as the Pentagon's new chief — one day after they and House representatives approved a waiver for Lloyd to fill the role. Former military officers are usually mandated to serve a...

