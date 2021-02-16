Despite Fast Start, Ariz. May Still See Pot Licensing Fight

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- Arizona's quick rollout of its recreational marijuana regime last month stands in stark contrast to the struggles of other states that voted on Election Day to legalize pot. But industry insiders say the Grand Canyon State faces serious challenges as it gets ready to award roughly two dozen social equity licenses. Voters in South Dakota, Mississippi and Montana approved ballot measures to legalize marijuana in November, but each measure is currently facing litigation that could block its implementation. New Jersey voters also approved a legalization ballot measure, but it is contingent on legislators' ability to pass a bill laying out pot...

