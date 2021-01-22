Ch. 11 Exit Brings End To Energy Co.'s Pollution Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- Extraction Oil & Gas has negotiated an exit from a lawsuit over allegations it violated federal air quality laws by releasing pollution without proper permits, the last of seven Colorado oil and gas companies to walk away from the litigation after a series of summer settlements. In a stipulation for dismissal Thursday, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and WildEarth Guardians informed a Colorado federal court they reached an agreement to end the suit targeting the former's operations around Denver and the Front Range of the Rockies. The dismissal deal includes an agreement that both sides are responsible for their own legal...

