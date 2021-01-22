Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TripAdvisor Beats Speech Recognition IP Suit After PTAB Win

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- Mimzi LLC on Thursday agreed to permanently dismiss an infringement suit against TripAdvisor LLC over a speech recognition patent after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board found all the claims invalid.

In a stipulation to dismiss in Delaware federal court, Mimzi said it would not appeal the PTAB's November ruling. With no other patents at issue in the case, Mimzi and TripAdviser jointly agreed the matter should be dropped.

"The parties ... hereby stipulate to the dismissal of all claims in this action with prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs, expenses and attorneys' fees," the stipulation said....

