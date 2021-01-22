TripAdvisor Beats Speech Recognition IP Suit After PTAB Win

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- Mimzi LLC on Thursday agreed to permanently dismiss an infringement suit against TripAdvisor LLC over a speech recognition patent after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board found all the claims invalid. In a stipulation to dismiss in Delaware federal court, Mimzi said it would not appeal the PTAB's November ruling. With no other patents at issue in the case, Mimzi and TripAdviser jointly agreed the matter should be dropped. "The parties ... hereby stipulate to the dismissal of all claims in this action with prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs, expenses and attorneys' fees," the stipulation said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS