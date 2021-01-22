Property Firms Wound Up After Misappropriating Investor Cash

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 1:39 PM GMT) -- Two investment companies and a third related business were ordered to be wound up in the public interest after duping their investors and misappropriating funds intended for property investments, a government agency has said. Judge Sebastian Prentis ordered the three companies to be wound up at the Insolvency and Companies Court on Jan. 12, the Insolvency Service said. The companies were misleading investors by claiming to be using funds for property projects but was using most of the savers' money to pay themselves. "These companies were entirely misleading to their investors, taking millions of pounds without making any genuine investments," David...

