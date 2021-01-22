Home Insurer Sues Amazon Over Battery Sold On Its Site

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- CSAA Insurance Exchange is suing Amazon.com Inc. over a battery sold through the online marketplace that it says caused a fire at the home of one of its policyholders, saying the website is responsible for the quality of goods it sends to customers. In the complaint, first filed in November but removed to California federal court Thursday, CSAA says it's suing on behalf of Paul Koenig, an El Dorado Hills resident and policyholder, who bought a lithium-ion polymer battery, or LiPo battery, from HRB Power through Amazon's online marketplace. In February last year, while the battery was charging in a charger...

