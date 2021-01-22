Ex-Bank Exec Wants Freeze Eased After $900M Fraud Ruling

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 7:05 PM GMT) -- A former Russian banking official ordered to repay hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly swindled from the lender urged a London judge on Friday to allow him to sell two homes in America to afford his living expenses and mounting legal fees. Sergey Belyaev asked the High Court to vary the terms of a worldwide freezing order over his property in North Carolina and Connecticut, claiming that he's broke and needs to cash in just to stay afloat. Belyaev and two other former Trust National Bank officials were ordered to repay $900 million last year after the court held they had funneled...

