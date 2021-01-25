Gunderson Dettmer Snags Ex-Silicon Legal Strategy Partner

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 2:42 PM EST) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP has strengthened its emerging companies practice with the addition of a former Silicon Legal Strategy partner to its Silicon Valley office. Heidi Walas advises clients in venture financing, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, technology transfers and other business issues, according to Gunderson Dettmer's Jan. 19 announcement. Walas' specialty is working with internet technology and mobile application companies, according to Gunderson Dettmer. She counsels startup companies and venture capital funds in Northern California. Walas was enticed to join the firm because of its impressive reputation and because it represents companies from when they start...

