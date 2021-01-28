Kaufman Dolowich Lures Litigator From Kring & Chung

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 2:52 PM EST) -- Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP nabbed an employment litigation partner from Kring & Chung LLP, the firm has announced. Allyson Thompson, who had worked at Kring & Chung's Irvine, California, office for 16 years, has joined the firm's Los Angeles office, where she'll work on the defense-side, representing employers. Thompson told Law360 that after spending her entire career at one firm, she was ready for a change. "I've been so lucky, working at Kring & Chung for as long as I did," she said. "But as anyone would, you start to wonder what it would be like to take on a...

