Where The Impeachment Trial Stands After Trump's Exit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- Donald Trump's return to life as a private citizen Wednesday has not slowed down preparations for an impeachment trial, in which the former president is set to face a charge of inciting insurrection for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would deliver the article of impeachment to the upper chamber Monday, indicating a trial could commence almost immediately after. The statement came a day after Trump hired a South Carolina attorney to lead his defense and as a group of legal scholars, including a co-founder of...

