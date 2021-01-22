BakerHostetler Picks Up IP Partner From Polsinelli

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler on Friday announced that it has nabbed an attorney from Polsinelli PC who once worked as a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office patent examiner for the firm's intellectual property practice in San Francisco and Denver. Timothy Worrall joined the firm as a partner. BakerHostetler says his practice will involve creating patent portfolios for clients and analyzing legal risks for inventors. After leaving the USPTO, Worrall in 2005 ended up at Dorsey & Whitney LLP, where he made partner and got his start designing portfolios of patents to withstand Hatch-Waxman Act lawsuits. In 2014, he joined Polsinelli as a shareholder, working...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS