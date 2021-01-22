GOP Lawmakers Propose Major Immigration Restrictions

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- In the face of President Joe Biden's immediate moves to liberalize immigration pathways that had been curtailed under his predecessor, Republican legislators in the House have introduced a pair of bills seeking to codify major new restrictions on legal immigration. The GOP-sponsored bills would eliminate the diversity visa lottery, which allows up to 55,000 immigrants from underrepresented countries to come to the United States each year, and prevent anyone convicted of a crime from obtaining asylum. The measures, drafted by Reps. Bill Posey, R-Fla., and Bob Good, R-Va., were introduced Thursday, Biden's first full day in office. Good's bill, the asylum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS