Challenging Sentencing Guidelines With Comparable Cases

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- In December, the U.S. Sentencing Commission issued a report on the influence of the U.S. sentencing guidelines on average sentences imposed. The commission found that the guidelines "generally continue to have a substantial influence on sentences."[1] And influence is the right word. The ranges of prison time recommended by the sentencing guidelines aren't mandatory any more — but they don't have to be to affect a judge's choice of sentence. The mere act of calculating and considering a guidelines range is enough to anchor a judge to it. And since federal judges are still required to do that calculation, the anchoring...

