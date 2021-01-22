Treasury Must Notify Trump Before Tax Info Request Honored

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury must provide former President Donald Trump 72 hours' notice if it decides to honor a long-standing request by a House tax panel for his personal and business tax returns, a D.C. federal judge ordered Friday. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden said during a telephone conference that he supported the agreement struck between the attorneys representing Treasury and Trump over the House Ways and Means Committee's request for the former president's tax information. The order, which expires Feb. 5, requires Treasury officials to give Trump's counsel 72 hours' notice if it intends to honor the...

