Casino Blasts NLRB's Bid To Force It To Bargain With Union

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board missed key context and overstepped its authority by requesting an injunction that would force a Las Vegas casino to recognize a union its workers voted down, the casino argued in opposition to the board's filing. In a response brief filed Friday, NP Red Rock LLC, which operates as Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa, urged a Nevada federal judge to reject the NLRB's "unprecedented" petition for an injunction that would force the casino to bargain with the Local Joint Executive Board of Las Vegas due to alleged violations of federal labor law in the runup to...

