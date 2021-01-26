Greek Bank Takes Customer To Court Over €2.1M Overdraft

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 1:09 PM GMT) -- The London branch of Greek lender Alpha Bank has filed a High Court lawsuit as it seeks to recover a debt of €2.1 million ($2.6 million) allegedly owed by a customer. Alpha Bank London Ltd. wants George Antonopoulos to hand over the money to clear the outstanding amount on his current account, which has been in the red since 2015. Antonopoulos, a Greek national, has failed to hand over any payments to the bank for more than five years, defaulting on a loan arrangement, according to a particulars of claim that has recently been made public. Antonopoulos, who lives in Athens,...

