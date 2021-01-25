Indian Beer Tycoon Ordered To Pay $8M In Diageo Debt Claim

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 6:38 PM GMT) -- Two companies linked to tycoon Vijay Mallya have been ordered to pay British drinks giant Diageo $8.2 million after the Indian businessman saw part of his defense in a dispute over delayed debt payments tossed. The Jan. 21 decision by High Court Judge Neil Calver adds to the $135 million that Mallya's corporate vehicles, Watson Ltd. and Continental Administration Services Ltd., were ordered to pay in 2019. Since the judgment, Mallya, 65 — who was ordered to be extradited to India to face fraud charges he denies — has failed to pay in excess of £260,000 ($355,000) to keep defending claims worth tens of millions of dollars...

