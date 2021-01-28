US Merck Seeks To Upend Pfizer Pneumonia Vaccine Again

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 7:14 PM GMT) -- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. has slapped Pfizer with a lawsuit in the U.K. seeking to invalidate a patent for a new version of its pneumonia vaccine, calling the treatment obvious in light of earlier scientific progress. The High Court claim filed by Merck in early January comes just months after a London judge invalidated another patent for Pfizer Inc.'s current Prevnar 13 pneumonia vaccine. In the new lawsuit, Merck seeks to revoke a patent for Pfizer's bolstered pneumonia vaccine, claiming that there's no "inventive step" because at the time the patent application was filed others skilled in the life sciences...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS