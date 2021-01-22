7th Circ. Declines Reviving Doctor's Age Discrimination Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday declined to revive an Indiana doctor's age discrimination lawsuit against the hospitals where she spent three decades treating infants, saying she didn't have evidence age was a factor in losing her job . The panel affirmed a summary judgment in favor of St. Vincent Hospital and Health Care Center Inc. and St. Vincent Carmel Hospital Inc. in a suit from Anne Marnocha, a former neonatologist who had helped develop the neonatal intensive care units at both facilities. Marnocha had sued St. Vincent in August 2018, alleging the hospital ran afoul of the Age Discrimination in Employment...

