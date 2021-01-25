Eidos Therapeutics Investor Seeks Docs On BridgeBio Deal

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- An Eidos Therapeutics investor fund filed a lawsuit Friday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking company records to investigate potential wrongdoing in connection with the California-based biotech company's sale to BridgeBio Pharma Inc. SMART Local Unions and Councils Pension Fund, which represents sheet metal, air, rail and transportation workers, asserts that it has "more than a credible basis to suspect wrongdoing worthy of investigation" in connection with Eidos' sale to its controlling shareholder BridgeBio. The pension fund says the merger, which has been approved by necessary stockholders and is imminently set to close, "appears grossly unfair" to Eidos' public stockholders. In October,...

