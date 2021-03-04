GM, Fiat Chrysler Spar Over RICO Standing In 6th Circ.

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday questioned whether General Motors can continue pursuing allegations that rival automaker Fiat Chrysler strategically bribed former United Auto Workers senior officials to saddle GM with higher labor costs, indicating it's difficult to draw direct connections between Fiat Chrysler's actions and GM's collective bargaining results. During oral arguments conducted via conference call, a three-judge panel of the appeals court weighed General Motors LLC's claim that it was the "direct and intended target" of Fiat Chrysler's scheme to curry favor with UAW union leaders to gain pole position during the pattern bargaining process in order to cripple...

