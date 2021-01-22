Simpson Thacher-Led Mortgage Co. Launches $250M IPO

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- Private-equity backed mortgage producer Home Point Capital on Friday set a price range on an estimated $250 million initial public offering guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and underwriter counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, marking the latest mortgage-related company to seek public markets amid surging demand for home ownership. Home Point Capital Inc. told regulators it plans to offer 12.5 million shares priced between $19 and $21 each, raising $250 million at midpoint. The offering is scheduled to price during the week of Jan. 25, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Home Point Capital said...

