Tycoon Seeks To Dip Into €3.2M Pot For Bills, Legal Fees

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 7:38 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for an Indian businessman accused of defrauding lenders overseas urged a London judge on Friday to let him spend more than £2.8 million ($3.9 million) in funds from sales of a French property he owned to cover his living expenses and legal fees. The High Court bid by Vijay Mallya was opposed by lawyers for more than several Indian state-run lenders pursuing the businessman over his now-defunct airline empire for a judgment debt of some £1.05 billion. Mallya's counsel, Philip Marshall QC of Serle Court, said the lenders' contentions that the court should scrutinize his client's living and legal...

