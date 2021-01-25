Groups Challenge Trump Admin. Coal-Mining Violations Rule

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 2:22 PM EST) -- Community and environmental groups claim the Trump administration passed changes to a coal mining violation rule that threaten to undermine public health, safety and the environment by providing less federal oversight for infractions, and must be thrown out. Citizens Coal Council, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club told the D.C. District on Friday that the administration's changes to what's called the Ten-Day Notice requirement undermine the whole point of the rule, which required state regulators to investigate complaints brought up by community members about mines within 10 days, or trigger another investigation by the Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement....

