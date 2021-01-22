5th Circ. Upholds UPS' Sex, Age Discrimination Suit Win

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Friday affirmed a Louisiana district judge's dismissal of discrimination and hostile work environment claims lodged by a female former UPS worker against the delivery company, finding she had failed to challenge that UPS fired her for a legitimate reason. The three-judge panel's per curiam opinion found that United Parcel Services Inc. had proffered evidence that Fredericka Wright was fired for not maintaining a satisfactory "flow rate," the number of packages an employee handles in one hour. The panel said Wright provided no evidence to prove her firing was based on the fact that she was a...

