Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Suit Says Cabot Brass Hid Leaks, Inflated $1B Stock Buyback

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A derivative lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court claimed that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.'s directors had misled investors and caused the company to buy back artificially inflated stock by not disclosing environmental issues with their gas wells that would lead to criminal charges by the Pennsylvania attorney general's office.

In the complaint filed Thursday, stockholder Robert Isaacs claimed that between 2015 and 2019, 10 directors and executives at Cabot had downplayed the environmental and regulatory risks of hydraulically fractured gas wells the company had in the Marcellus Shale beneath Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, which caused stock values to stay artificially high until...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!