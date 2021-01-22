Suit Says Cabot Brass Hid Leaks, Inflated $1B Stock Buyback

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A derivative lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court claimed that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.'s directors had misled investors and caused the company to buy back artificially inflated stock by not disclosing environmental issues with their gas wells that would lead to criminal charges by the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. In the complaint filed Thursday, stockholder Robert Isaacs claimed that between 2015 and 2019, 10 directors and executives at Cabot had downplayed the environmental and regulatory risks of hydraulically fractured gas wells the company had in the Marcellus Shale beneath Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, which caused stock values to stay artificially high until...

