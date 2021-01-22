Biden's Rules Freeze May Not Stop Late Trump Financial Regs

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 11:11 PM EST) -- The Biden White House has declared a "regulatory freeze" aimed at halting the Trump administration's last-minute rulemaking in its tracks, but it may not offer progressives a quick fix for a spate of rules issued in recent weeks by the nation's traditionally independent financial regulators. In a memo sent out on Wednesday, President Joe Biden's staff called for a broad pause on new and pending regulations, a directive that's intended to give Biden appointees a chance to review and potentially block dozens of environmental, labor, health and other policy changes that were completed in the waning days of the Trump administration...

