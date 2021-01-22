3rd Circ. Upholds Ban On E. Coli-Infested Water Sales

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:36 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled Thursday that Pennsylvania environmental regulators properly banned sales of water from springs that were contaminated with E. coli, reasoning that the seller never backed up his claims that his constitutional rights were violated. A three-judge panel said that Stanley F. Frompovicz Jr.'s civil rights claims didn't show that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's conduct shocked the conscience, a burden plaintiffs must sustain in order to support a substantive due process violation claim. The decision affirmed a district court's finding in favor of the department in Frompovicz's lawsuit over the agency's order that he stop selling water from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS