Pa. Court Revives Surgery Patient's Nerve Damage Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday revived a suit blaming two doctors for causing a patient's nerve damage during surgery, saying the trial court erred by finding that the patient's medical expert was not qualified to testify on the relevant standard of care. A three-judge Superior Court panel reversed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold Drs. Karen A. Chojnacki and Elia S. Elia and Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Inc. liable for nerve damage and other injuries suffered by patient Veronica Joyner during gallbladder removal surgery. The suit claims the health care providers negligently placed Joyner's legs in restraints during...

