Whistleblower's Kickback Suit Against Health First Tossed

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday tossed a whistleblower's suit against Health First Inc., ruling the whistleblower is still missing some crucial facts about the allegedly fraudulent kickback scheme at the nonprofit health system. U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. said that while relator Omni Healthcare Inc. does not have to prove its claims yet, the court "cannot be left wondering whether a plaintiff has offered mere conjecture or a specifically pleaded allegation on an essential element of the lawsuit." Omni says Health First illegally ties its doctors' compensation to how many referrals they make within its system. But Judge...

