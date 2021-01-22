NY Tells DC Circ. Feds Mishandling Nuclear Facility Shutdown

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- The New York attorney general on Friday sued the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for preventing the state from voicing its concerns about the decommissioning plan for a nuclear power facility that sits along the banks of the Hudson River, less than 50 miles north of the Empire State Building. In a petition for review filed with the D.C. Circuit, New York claimed the NRC's refusal last week to allow the state to weigh in during proceedings that impact the decommissioning of the Indian Point nuclear power facility violated not only the agency's own regulations but federal law governing the handling of...

