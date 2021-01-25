Montana Mine Defends Species Review Of Early Phase Work

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- The company behind a proposed Montana copper and gold mine has said the federal government properly evaluated how an initial phase of the project would affect protected species, pushing to defeat a challenge that said the entire mine plan needed to be analyzed. RC Resources Inc. and the federal government defended a supplemental biological opinion and approval for an "evaluation adit," or the initial passage into a mine, for the site that stopped well short of full mine construction and operation. The supplement did not need to consider full mine operations and adequately considered the impact the initial work would have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS