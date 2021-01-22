Former SEC Staff Attorney Takes Helm Of Enforcement Unit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission named a new acting director of its enforcement division Friday, calling in an associate director within the unit's home office, who is also an ex-staff attorney and former Milbank Tweed associate, to fill the role. In her role as associate director in the division's Washington, D.C., home office since October 2016, Melissa R. Hodgman has led enforcement actions covering securities law violations spanning financial fraud, market manipulation and foreign bribery schemes, the SEC said. SEC acting Chair Allison Herren Lee said Hodgman's experience makes her "ideally suited to this role." "Melissa has overseen a wide...

