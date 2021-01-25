Telecom Taxes Don't Duplicate Right-Of-Way Fees, Va. Says

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- Virginia's tax commissioner is fighting back against a local Charter unit's bid to be declared the victor in a scrap over the state's right-of-way fees, saying claims that the fees bump up against federal law are bunk. While Spectrum Southeast argues that both the sales tax and right-of-way fees levied by the state are preempted by the Cable Act, Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig Burns told the court Friday that there's no conflict between the pair of taxes and the federal law, which limits how much a cable operator can be charged in franchise fees. Neither fall under the definition of a...

