Willkie, Kramer Levin Guide $700M Deal For Pet Supplies Plus

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Business franchise operator Franchise Group said Monday it will buy private equity-backed Pet Supplies Plus for $700 million in cash, in a deal guided by Willkie and Kramer Levin. Franchise Group Inc. said Pet Supplies Plus will add another strong franchising business to its portfolio. The Michigan-based retail chain and franchisor of pet supplies and services has more than 500 locations, nearly 60% of which are franchised, according to the announcement. "[Pet Supplies Plus] adds another franchise concept with strong unit economics, diversification into an economically resilient and secularly growing pet industry, and a brand that has and will continue to...

